Mamta Kulkarni Gets Emotional During Her ‘Sannyas’ Ritual

Mumbai: A video of former actress Mamta Kulkarni breaking down in tears during her ‘sannyas’ ritual has gone viral on social media.

The clip, filmed during her visit to a spiritual center, shows Mamta as she embraces the path of renunciation. In the video, she is seen wearing a Rudraksh garland and dressed in saffron attire, reflecting her deep emotional connection to the ceremony.

Mamta, who returned to India after 25 years specifically for the Maha Kumbh, is seen posing with fellow sannyasis in the video. Media reports confirm that the actress, known for her role in Karan Arjun, officially embraced ‘sannyas’ on Friday at the Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh.

During the ceremony, she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, who blessed her. Mamta also performed the ‘Pind Daan’ ritual at the Sangam, followed by her coronation at the Kinnar Akhara. As part of the ceremony, she was given the spiritual name, ‘Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri’.

Furthermore, Mamta has been appointed the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara in a grand traditional ceremony.

Mamta Kulkarni Reflects on Her Spiritual Journey and Absence from Bollywood

Mamta spoke about her long absence from India and the entertainment industry, sharing her deep-rooted spiritual journey. She explained, “The reason for me leaving India was spirituality. In 1996, I became inclined towards spirituality, and during that time, I met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. After his arrival, my interest in spirituality grew, and my penance began.”

She went on to share that although Bollywood gave her name and fame, she chose to quit the industry. “From 2000 to 2012, I continued my penance. I spent many years in Dubai, where I lived in a two-bedroom flat and remained celibate for 12 years,” Mamta added.

Mamta Kulkarni left the film industry after her final role in the 2002 film Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum.