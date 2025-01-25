Shah Rukh Khan Teaches Kartik Aaryan Rajasthani Phrases Ahead of IIFA

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Jawan, was recently spotted teaching younger star Kartik Aaryan a few phrases in the Rajasthani language.

A viral video on social media shows SRK guiding Kartik on how to welcome film industry dignitaries, saying, “Padhaaro mhaare IIFA. Padhaaro mhaare des Rajasthan. Khamma ghani,” as both stars bow in respect.

The upcoming edition of the IIFA ceremony will be held in Jaipur, marking the event’s 25th anniversary. Kartik, who will be hosting the function, has become one of the most sought-after stars following the success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

Shah Rukh Khan, who passed the hosting duties to Kartik, is well-known for his entertaining style as a host. In addition to being one of the biggest movie stars worldwide, SRK’s wit, charm, and spontaneity make him a spectacular choice for award show hosting.

SRK Reflects on His Encounters with the Underworld

In another recent viral video, Shah Rukh Khan shared a personal account of his past dealings with the underworld. The actor spoke about how the Hindi film industry was a target for mafia influences. He revealed, “Hindi film industry is the easiest industry to take on right now. We are the largest producers of films in the world. So they (the mafia) would back a film, and say ‘I want you in my film’.”

SRK elaborated, saying that mafia members would often approach him and insist he sign films with their backing. He recalled asking, “Who’s the producer?” and being told to speak with the person they sent. According to SRK, actors faced a difficult choice: sign the film under pressure or take the risk of refusing.

When asked if he had ever been threatened, SRK confirmed that he had faced such situations numerous times, saying, “Oh, yes, I’ve had it on many occasions.” However, he added, “You either decide to accept the threat and protect yourself, or you take your chances.” For a period of time, he had security provided by the police.

Bollywood Gains Official Industry Status

In 1998, Bollywood was officially granted industry status by the Indian government under the leadership of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Sushma Swaraj. This designation made the film industry eligible for loans from financial institutions, solidifying its role as a key sector in India’s economy.