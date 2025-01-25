HYDRA Demolition in Pocharam Municipality: Here Are the Details
Pocharam Municipality in Rangareddy district has carried out the demolition of Hydra structures, improving accessibility for local residents. Learn how this action benefits Divyanagar Layout plot owners and surrounding colonies.
Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at improving infrastructure and accessibility, Pocharam Municipality in Rangareddy district, Telangana, carried out demolitions of unauthorized Hydra structures on Saturday.
This operation has brought relief to residents, particularly those living in and around the Divyanagar Layout.
Table of Contents
What Happened in Pocharam Municipality?
The Telangana government’s decision to demolish Hydra structures has focused on opening up key routes in several localities, notably in Divyanagar Layout, where the construction of a barricade had obstructed vital access roads.
The demolition of the barricade surrounding Divyanagar Layout has significantly improved connectivity, ensuring that residents and plot owners can now access the area more freely.
Relief for Divyanagar Layout Plot Owners
The removal of the barricade has been a much-needed relief for the residents and plot owners of Divyanagar Layout. Prior to this intervention, the barricade had effectively blocked access to several surrounding colonies, making travel to and from the area cumbersome.
With the removal of the barricade, the residents of Divyanagar Layout and neighboring areas are now able to use their roads without restrictions, which has brought them a sense of renewed hope and satisfaction.
The Affected and Benefited Areas
Several nearby localities, which had previously been cut off due to the obstruction caused by Hydra structures, are now benefiting from the cleared routes. Some of the key areas that have seen improvements include:
- Ekashila Layout
- Venkataadri Township
- Suprabhat Venture 1
- Maheshwari Colony
- Kachavani Singaram
- Ekashila – Peerjadhiguda Road
- Balajinagar
- Suprabhat Venture 4
- VGH Colony
- Pratap Singaram Road
- Suprabhat Ventures 2 and 3
- Sai Priya
- Medipally
- Parvatapuram
- Chennareddy Colony
- Hills View Colony
- Mutthelliguda
These colonies and layouts are now easily accessible due to the removal of the barriers, making daily commutes and travel significantly more convenient.
The Divyanagar Layout Overview
Divyanagar Layout spans an area of about 200 acres within Pocharam Municipality. In total, 2,218 plots were allocated in this area.
However, concerns have been raised by local residents regarding the allocation process. It is alleged that 30% of these plots were distributed under the name of one local figure, Nallamalla Reddy, leading to suspicion about the fairness of the land distribution.
Also Read | Hyderabad: HYDRA Police Station to Begin Operations Soon; Location Finalized, here are the Details
What Does This Mean for Pocharam Municipality?
The demolition operation not only provides immediate relief to local residents but also highlights ongoing development efforts within Pocharam Municipality.
With an improved infrastructure and accessible roads, Pocharam has the potential to grow as a well-connected area, supporting both residential and commercial expansion in the future.