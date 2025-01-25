HYDRA Demolition in Pocharam Municipality: Here Are the Details

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at improving infrastructure and accessibility, Pocharam Municipality in Rangareddy district, Telangana, carried out demolitions of unauthorized Hydra structures on Saturday.

This operation has brought relief to residents, particularly those living in and around the Divyanagar Layout.

What Happened in Pocharam Municipality?

The Telangana government’s decision to demolish Hydra structures has focused on opening up key routes in several localities, notably in Divyanagar Layout, where the construction of a barricade had obstructed vital access roads.

The demolition of the barricade surrounding Divyanagar Layout has significantly improved connectivity, ensuring that residents and plot owners can now access the area more freely.

Relief for Divyanagar Layout Plot Owners

The removal of the barricade has been a much-needed relief for the residents and plot owners of Divyanagar Layout. Prior to this intervention, the barricade had effectively blocked access to several surrounding colonies, making travel to and from the area cumbersome.

With the removal of the barricade, the residents of Divyanagar Layout and neighboring areas are now able to use their roads without restrictions, which has brought them a sense of renewed hope and satisfaction.

The Affected and Benefited Areas

Several nearby localities, which had previously been cut off due to the obstruction caused by Hydra structures, are now benefiting from the cleared routes. Some of the key areas that have seen improvements include:

Ekashila Layout

Venkataadri Township

Suprabhat Venture 1

Maheshwari Colony

Kachavani Singaram

Ekashila – Peerjadhiguda Road

Balajinagar

Suprabhat Venture 4

VGH Colony

Pratap Singaram Road

Suprabhat Ventures 2 and 3

Sai Priya

Medipally

Parvatapuram

Chennareddy Colony

Hills View Colony

Mutthelliguda

These colonies and layouts are now easily accessible due to the removal of the barriers, making daily commutes and travel significantly more convenient.

The Divyanagar Layout Overview

Divyanagar Layout spans an area of about 200 acres within Pocharam Municipality. In total, 2,218 plots were allocated in this area.

However, concerns have been raised by local residents regarding the allocation process. It is alleged that 30% of these plots were distributed under the name of one local figure, Nallamalla Reddy, leading to suspicion about the fairness of the land distribution.

What Does This Mean for Pocharam Municipality?

The demolition operation not only provides immediate relief to local residents but also highlights ongoing development efforts within Pocharam Municipality.

With an improved infrastructure and accessible roads, Pocharam has the potential to grow as a well-connected area, supporting both residential and commercial expansion in the future.