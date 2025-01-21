Hyderabad: HYDRA Police Station to Begin Operations Soon; Location Finalized, here are the Details

The establishment of the HYDRA Police Station is moving forward, with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Mr. A.V. Ranganath, overseeing the arrangements. The station is poised to strengthen security infrastructure and provide citizen-centric services.

Location Finalized

The HYDRA Police Station will be established in a strategically chosen building, ensuring optimal accessibility. Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the premises, reviewing its potential and identifying areas requiring modifications.

Facility Requirements

A detailed review meeting highlighted the need for modern amenities, including functional cabins and well-equipped offices. Suggestions were made to create a design that caters to the needs of complainants while providing spacious cabins for station officers.

Signage and Visibility

Instructions were issued to prominently display the HYDRA Police Station signboards for better public visibility. Plans are in place to offer sufficient parking facilities for visitors to the station, ensuring convenience.

The HYDRA Police Station is set to become a benchmark for efficiency and accessibility, reinforcing public safety and enhancing police-citizen interactions.