Hyderabad: Hydra Commissioner Tackles Over 80 Complaints in a Day, Announces Major Survey to End Lake Encroachments

Hydra Commissioner addresses over 80 complaints in a single day and announces a major survey to resolve lake encroachments in Hyderabad, with full tank level determination set to ensure future protection.

Hyderabad: In a recent interaction with the public, Hydra Commissioner Shri A.V. Ranganath addressed a series of complaints, highlighting the importance of Full Tank Level (FTL) determination for resolving ongoing issues related to lakes and government land encroachments in the city.

FTL Determination as the Key to Solving Issues

During the Praja Vani session held on Monday at the Hydra office in Buddha Bhavan, the Commissioner confirmed that once the FTL of all lakes in the ORR region is determined, many ongoing issues related to lake encroachments will be resolved. He stated that the process would be completed within the next four to five months, assuring the public that no further encroachments would occur on these lakes in the future.

Public Grievances Addressed by the Commissioner

A total of 89 complaints were reviewed during the Praja Vani session, with citizens directly submitting their grievances to the Commissioner from 11 AM to 7:30 PM. The Commissioner not only reviewed the complaints but also assigned them to relevant officers for immediate action. Citizens expressed their satisfaction as the Commissioner promised field-level investigations to resolve their issues promptly.

Also Read: Hyderabad: GHMC Clears Encroachment at Jubilee Hills Park Road No. 36 Following Mayor’s Instructions

Detailed Review of Encroachments

The complaints regarding encroachments on lakes, parks, and government land were scrutinized in detail during the session. The Commissioner used Google Maps, Survey of India data, and National Remote Sensing (NRS) images to show the factual details of the areas in question. The presentation of these visuals helped clarify the discrepancies and prove the presence of unauthorized constructions.

Steps to Prevent Future Encroachments

The Commissioner emphasized that any construction built without the necessary permissions on government lands, lakes, or parks after Hydra’s intervention would be demolished. This effort is intended to maintain the sanctity of public spaces and prevent future encroachments.

Full Survey in the Ameenpur Municipality Area

Shri Ranganath also mentioned that multiple complaints had been received from the Ameenpur region. In response, he assured the residents that a comprehensive survey would be conducted in the Ameenpur municipality to address these concerns effectively.

The Hydra Commissioner’s proactive approach has instilled hope among the public, and his commitment to resolving these long-standing issues is expected to lead to more efficient management of public spaces in the city.