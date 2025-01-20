Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC Clears Encroachment at Jubilee Hills Park Road No. 36 Following Mayor's Instructions

In a swift response to the encroachment of a public park in Jubilee Hills, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took immediate action to clear the area. The encroachment at the GHMC park located at Road No. 36 was identified by officials, prompting Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to direct the enforcement wing to take prompt measures.

Quick Action by GHMC Enforcement Wing

Within hours of the encroachment being noticed, the GHMC enforcement wing sprang into action, deploying JCBs to clear the illegally occupied land. The swift operation ensured that the park, which serves as an important recreational space for the public, was freed from the clutches of land grabbers.

Mayor Vijayalaxmi’s directive to the enforcement wing was a clear indication of her commitment to preserving public spaces and taking strong measures against land encroachment in the city.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 2,000 Sq. Yards Encroached in Jubilee Hills: GHMC Mayor Orders Immediate Action!

Ensuring Public Spaces Remain Accessible

The GHMC’s action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that parks and other public spaces in Hyderabad remain accessible to citizens. The clearing of this encroachment sends a strong message to those who attempt to illegally occupy city properties, reinforcing the commitment of the local government to maintain the city’s infrastructure and public amenities.

Future Vigilance to Prevent Encroachments

While the immediate issue was resolved, the GHMC has assured citizens that measures will be taken to prevent further encroachments in the future. Authorities will continue to monitor public spaces to ensure they remain free from illegal occupation.

This decisive action by the GHMC, led by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, has been welcomed by residents of Jubilee Hills and other areas, who view it as a step towards maintaining the integrity of Hyderabad’s public spaces.

