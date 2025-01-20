Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 2,000 Sq. Yards Encroached in Jubilee Hills: GHMC Mayor Orders Immediate Action!

GHMC Mayor orders immediate action to clear 2,000 square yards of encroached land behind Jubilee Hills police station. The encroacher had been illegally cultivating vegetables without permission.

Mohammed Yousuf20 January 2025 - 14:43
Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has expressed strong disapproval of the illegal encroachment of 2,000 square yards of land located behind the Jubilee Hills police station.

During an inspection of the site on Monday, Vijayalakshmi, accompanied by concerned officials, observed that the encroacher had been cultivating vegetables on the land without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Stern Action Ordered

Following the inspection, the mayor directed officials to take immediate and decisive action against the encroachers. She instructed them to clear the entire premises by the end of the day using appropriate machinery.

“The encroachment of public land is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Strict measures will be taken to ensure such activities are curbed,” Vijayalakshmi stated.

The mayor’s prompt response highlights GHMC‘s commitment to safeguarding public property and maintaining order in the city.

GHMC MAYOR 1 Hyderabad: 2,000 Sq. Yards Encroached in Jubilee Hills: GHMC Mayor Orders Immediate Action!

