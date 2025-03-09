Manipur: Govt’s Plan to Allow Free Movement Faces Hurdles, One Dead in Violent Attack

Imphal: A man died and about 20 people, including eight security personnel, were injured after a violent attack on a convoy carrying civilians in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Incident Details: Convoy Attacked in Kangpokpi

The incident occurred when a mob allegedly attacked a convoy, injuring several people and creating chaos. The attackers reportedly torched vehicles, pelted stones, and fired towards the convoy, causing widespread disruption.

The national highway in Kangpokpi was blocked with burnt wood, stones, and a large number of women who sat on the road in protest. Security forces responded to the situation, resulting in clashes between the protesters and the personnel. As a result, about 20 people were injured, with eight of them being security officers. Tragically, one man lost his life during the violence.

Government’s Efforts to Clear Roads

In response to the ongoing unrest, the Manipur government initiated special bus services starting from Saturday, as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to help clear blocked roads and restore normalcy. The government’s plan aimed at improving mobility and easing tensions faced significant resistance from protesters.

Blockade on National Highways

Protesters continued their blockade efforts, particularly on the highway connecting Imphal to Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Imphal East, and Imphal West. With the protesters throwing stones and obstructing vehicles, traffic from Nagaland and nearby districts came to a standstill.

Disruption in Kangpokpi: Security Forces Intervene

In a move to support the Union Home Minister’s plan, a group of citizens, under the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), began driving vehicles on the Imphal to Senapati highway. This action was met with cheers in valley areas. However, their progress was halted by security personnel when they reached Kangpokpi district, as various Kuki organizations had announced they would prevent any vehicular movement on the roads.

The situation remains tense, and authorities are working to contain the unrest and restore order.