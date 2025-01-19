Sports

Manu Bhaker’s Joy Turns to Sorrow: Family Members Killed in Haryana Road Accident

Paris Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker’s grandmother and maternal uncle tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday, according to police reports.

Fouzia Farhana19 January 2025 - 20:06
Bhiwani: Paris Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker’s grandmother and maternal uncle tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Sunday, according to police reports.

Accident Details: Car Hits Scooty on Mahendragarh Bypass Road

The fatal accident occurred on the Mahendragarh bypass road in the Charkhi Dadri area when a car collided with their scooty. The impact of the collision was severe, and both victims died instantly at the scene.

Victims Identified: Manu Bhaker’s Family Members

The victims have been identified as Manu Bhaker’s 70-year-old grandmother, Savitri Devi, and her 50-year-old maternal uncle, Yudhveer, who was employed as a driver with Haryana Roadways.

Driver Flees the Scene, Police Launch Investigation

Following the accident, the car driver fled from the scene, and authorities are currently working to trace the individual. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities Continue Search for the Accused Driver

Police are actively searching for the driver responsible for the incident and have urged the public to provide any information that could help in locating the individual.

