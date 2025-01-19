Mohammed Siraj Likely to Play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy Game Against Vidarbha

New Delhi: As the second leg of the Ranji Trophy begins on January 23, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has indicated that India fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj is likely to be available for Hyderabad’s match against Vidarbha on January 30.

Hyderabad to Face Himachal Pradesh Before Match Against Vidarbha

Currently placed sixth in the Elite Group B standings with nine points from five matches, Hyderabad will resume their Ranji Trophy campaign by hosting second-ranked Himachal Pradesh at home on January 23. However, the focus is on the game against Vidarbha, scheduled to start on January 30 in Nagpur, where Siraj may be available for selection.

Siraj’s Availability Unclear for First Match

Jagan Mohan Rao, President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), told IANS that he was unsure about the reason behind Siraj’s unavailability for the match against Himachal Pradesh. However, he confirmed that there is a strong possibility of Siraj playing in the following game against Vidarbha.

Siraj’s Recent Performance and Absence from India’s ODI Squad

Mohammed Siraj was not included in India’s squad for the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. Between 2022 and 2024, Siraj has taken 71 wickets in ODIs at an impressive average of 22.97, the most by any Indian pacer during this period. In his recent performances, Siraj picked up 20 wickets at an average of 31.15 across all five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Changes in the Indian ODI Squad

With Siraj absent from the India squad, left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh has been included, alongside Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness), Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana (who was included only for the England ODIs).

Also Read: India Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Big Names Set to Feature in the Upcoming Ranji Trophy

The upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy will see several big names from Indian cricket, including Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab), Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal (both Mumbai), representing their respective states. However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be absent due to various niggles.

BCCI’s New Policy on Domestic Cricket Participation

This influx of top players into the Ranji Trophy comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a 10-point policy that mandates participation in domestic cricket. Non-compliance with this policy could potentially impact players’ international selection and central contract renewals.