India Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The BCCI has announced India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with Rohit Sharma returning as captain. India will play their group-stage matches in Dubai, facing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member squad for the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Dubai and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma, the team’s captain, will once again lead the Men in Blue in the prestigious 50-over tournament, marking his return as captain for yet another ICC event.

India’s Campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

After an eight-year hiatus, the Champions Trophy returns in a hybrid model, with India scheduled to play all their group-stage matches in Dubai. The tournament will feature eight teams, and India’s group-stage fixtures will include matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. India will open their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by crucial encounters against Pakistan and New Zealand.

This edition of the Champions Trophy is particularly significant as it marks India’s return to the tournament since their last participation in 2017. In the previous edition, India faced Pakistan in the final at The Oval but suffered a heavy defeat, losing the trophy to their arch-rivals. India’s only Champions Trophy win came in 2013, when they defeated England in the final under the leadership of MS Dhoni. They also shared the 2002 title with Sri Lanka after the final was washed out.

India’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The squad announced by the BCCI features a blend of experienced players and promising talents. Rohit Sharma continues as the captain, with Shubman Gill appointed as the vice-captain. Other key players in the squad include Virat Kohli, who remains a central figure in the Indian batting lineup, and all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who bring balance to the team.

The squad also includes talented young players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in excellent form, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has proven his worth in limited-overs cricket.

India Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill (vice-captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rishabh Pant

Ravindra Jadeja

High Expectations for India’s Performance

With a strong squad and the experience of playing in ICC tournaments, India is expected to be one of the favorites to lift the Champions Trophy in 2025. The team has been in excellent form in recent years, and their performance in the World Cup 2023, where they made it to the semifinals, has given them the confidence to perform well in the upcoming tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be a crucial test for India, as they aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2013 and assert their dominance in world cricket once again. The upcoming matches against their rivals, especially Pakistan, are sure to draw significant attention and further fuel the excitement surrounding the tournament.

As India looks forward to their opening match against Bangladesh on February 20, the squad is ready to give its best on the big stage and aim for a historic victory in this prestigious ICC tournament.

With a strong and experienced squad, India is set to make a mark in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to reclaim the title and reaffirm their dominance in global cricket.