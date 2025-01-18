Kolkata RG Kar Rape and Murder: Sanjay Roy Convicted in Brutal Attack on Trainee Doctor

Kolkata: In a significant development in the RG Kar rape and murder case, a special court in Kolkata convicted Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the brutal crime. Roy, a civic volunteer at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in August 2024, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests by doctors and health workers across India.

The Crime and Investigation

The victim, a young trainee doctor, was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College in the early hours of August 9, 2024. Following the discovery of the body, Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, who had been named the sole prime suspect in the case. The horrific nature of the crime led to widespread public condemnation and protests by the medical community demanding swift justice.

The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which expanded the probe and arrested two more individuals. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former Station House Officer of Tala Police Station, were arrested on charges of tampering with and altering evidence. However, both Ghosh and Mondal were granted “default bail” after the CBI failed to file a supplementary chargesheet within the mandated 90-day period following their arrests.

Trial and Conviction

The trial of Sanjay Roy was conducted in a special court in Sealdah, Kolkata. Charges against Roy were framed by the court in November 2024, and the trial officially began on November 11. The trial process was held within a closed courtroom to ensure privacy and security. A total of 50 witnesses, including the victim’s parents, forensic experts, police officers, and colleagues of the victim, were called to testify.

On January 9, 2025, after a thorough investigation and trial process, the additional districts and sessions judge delivered the verdict, convicting Sanjay Roy for his involvement in the rape and murder of the young doctor.

Public Outcry and Aftermath

The case has been one of the most talked-about criminal cases in recent months, drawing intense public attention. The horrific nature of the crime and the involvement of medical professionals in the case fueled protests and debates on safety issues in medical institutions across the country. Doctors and healthcare workers, who stood in solidarity with the victim, have called for stricter safety protocols and measures to ensure the protection of healthcare staff.

The conviction of Sanjay Roy has brought some sense of justice to the victim’s family and the medical community. However, the aftermath of the crime and the involvement of other individuals in the case continue to raise questions about the integrity of the investigation and the functioning of the authorities involved.

As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and addressing the safety concerns raised by this tragic event.