Manushi Chhillar Shares Heartwarming Message for Newlyweds Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Mumbai: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, on his wedding to Diva Shah. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Manushi described the wedding as “a celebration of hearts.”

Manushi Chhillar Shares Heartfelt Post on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Manushi shared a picture of the newly-wedded couple, Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. In her message, she wrote: “Not just a wedding but a celebration of hearts and causes… Congrats, you two @jeetadani & Diva!!”

Jeet Adani, the younger son of Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah on Friday in a private ceremony held in Ahmedabad.

Traditional and Private Wedding Ceremony in Ahmedabad

The wedding took place at Shantigram, the Adani Group’s private township in Ahmedabad, and was a traditional Jain and Gujarati ceremony. The couple got engaged earlier on March 14, 2023, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on February 5, 2025.

Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Hidden Travel Moments

In her recent social media updates, Manushi gave her followers a rare glimpse into her personal travels. Sharing stunning photos from her past adventures that didn’t make it to her Instagram earlier, the actress wrote: “Some travel that didn’t make it to the gram. I’ve always been a beach person!!! Which one are you?”

Manushi Chhillar’s Upcoming Projects and Career

On the work front, Manushi will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tehran”, directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film, which also stars John Abraham, is inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Manushi Chhillar rose to fame after winning the Miss World 2017 title, making her the sixth Indian contestant to win the crown after 17 years. She had earlier won Femina Miss India World 2017, representing Haryana.

Also Read: Youth Engaged in Car Racing and Stunts on Outer Ring Road

Acting Career and Recent Films

Manushi made her acting debut in 2022 with the role of Sanyogita in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. She went on to appear in The Great Indian Family and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Manushi Chhillar Shares Heartwarming Message for Newlyweds Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Her fans are eagerly awaiting her upcoming projects as she continues to shine in both the modeling and acting industries.