MANUU Land Encroachment Allegations Trigger Massive Student Protest at Central Library

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) after students launched a strong protest at the Central Library, opposing alleged attempts to encroach upon MANUU land. The protest over MANUU land encroachment quickly intensified, with students raising slogans against the government and warning of a large-scale movement if the university land is touched.

MANUU Students Protest Against Land Encroachment

Students gathered near the Central Library and accused authorities of trying to grab MANUU land. They made it clear that MANUU land encroachment would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Protesters asserted that the university is an educational institution, not government property meant for takeover.

Slogans Echo Over MANUU Land Issue

During the agitation, students raised powerful slogans, including:

“MANUU is not government estate”

“Stop MANUU land encroachment”

“Touch even an inch of MANUU land and face a struggle”

The slogans reflected growing anger over the MANUU land issue, which students say threatens the future of the university.

Rally From Central Library to Main Gate

As part of the protest against MANUU land encroachment, students marched in a rally from the Central Library to the main gate of the university. The rally drew attention from across the campus, with students and research scholars joining in solidarity.

Academicians Warn of Bigger Movement

Academicians and senior students supported the protest, warning that if any attempt is made to encroach on MANUU land, a statewide movement would follow. They emphasized that university land is meant for education and minority empowerment, not for commercial or government acquisition.

Strong Warning to Authorities on MANUU Land

Concluding the protest, students issued a clear message that MANUU land encroachment will lead to sustained agitation. They reiterated that even minimal interference with university land would result in an intense protest.

