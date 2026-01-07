Ramazan Preparations Reviewed at Makkah Masjid as Charminar MLA, Minority Welfare Minister Inspect Arrangements

Makkah Masjid Ramazan arrangements inspection was carried out in Hyderabad ahead of the holy month of Ramazan-e-Shareef, with senior leaders and officials reviewing civic and security measures at the historic mosque to ensure smooth facilities for worshippers.

Leaders Review Ramazan Arrangements at Makkah Masjid

The inspection was led by Mir Zulfeqar Ali, MLA (Charminar), along with Mohammad Azharuddin, Minister for Minorities Welfare, Telangana. They were joined by Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, Vice Chairman & President of TMREIS, and B. Shafiullah, Secretary to Government, Minority Welfare Department.

The visit focused on ensuring that all arrangements are in place for devotees expected to gather in large numbers during Ramazan.

Focus on Civic Amenities and Safety

During the Makkah Masjid Ramazan arrangements inspection, officials reviewed multiple aspects essential for public convenience and safety, including:

Uninterrupted power supply

Adequate drinking water facilities

Sanitation and cleanliness

Traffic regulation and crowd management

Overall security arrangements

Representatives from GHMC, HMWSSB, TGSPDCL, and the police department were present and briefed the leaders on the preparedness measures being implemented.

Special Attention on Worshippers’ Convenience

Authorities emphasized that special care is being taken to ensure smooth movement of devotees, particularly during iftar and late-night prayers. Departments concerned were instructed to maintain coordination so that worshippers face no inconvenience throughout Ramazan-e-Shareef.

Commitment to Smooth Ramazan Observance

The leaders reiterated that the government is committed to providing all essential facilities at Makkah Masjid during Ramazan, keeping in mind its historical significance and the large number of people who visit the mosque daily during the holy month.

The Makkah Masjid Ramazan arrangements inspection highlights proactive efforts to ensure a peaceful and well-managed Ramazan-e-Shareef in Hyderabad. With coordinated action from civic bodies and police, authorities aim to offer a safe and comfortable environment for all worshippers.

