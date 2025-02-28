Massive Avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath: 47 Workers Trapped, Rescue Underway

Massive Avalanche Hits Border Roads Organisation Camp in Mana Village

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A massive avalanche struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, leaving 47 construction workers trapped under heavy snow. The workers, engaged in road construction near Mana village in Badrinath, were part of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project, officials confirmed.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Rescue teams, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, and BRO personnel, are conducting operations to save the stranded workers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the developments and assured that all efforts were being made for their safety.

“Sad news was received about many workers being trapped under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO, and other rescue teams. I pray for the safety of all the labour brothers,” CM Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter).

10 Workers Rescued So Far

According to IG Nilesh Anand Bharne, 10 out of 57 workers have been rescued and taken to an army camp near Mana in critical condition.

“A massive avalanche has occurred near the BRO camp in the border area of Mana. Out of 57 trapped workers, 10 have been rescued and sent to the army camp in critical condition,”

Challenges Faced in Rescue Efforts

The rescue operations are being hindered by heavy snowfall, making it difficult for teams and ambulances to reach the affected area.

BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena highlighted the obstacles, stating, “Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there.”

Avalanche Alert Issued for Himalayan Regions

The avalanche comes just a day after an avalanche alert was issued for Lahaul and Spiti on February 28.

As per the Lahaul and Spiti Police advisory, a Danger Level 3 (Orange) warning was issued, advising locals and travelers to restrict movement to designated safe routes due to the possibility of medium-sized avalanches.

“According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning in District Lahaul and Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs IST). Medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on a few extreme slopes, and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised,” the release stated.

With the weather conditions worsening, efforts to rescue the remaining trapped workers are ongoing. Authorities are urging people to stay alert in avalanche-prone regions as heavy snowfall continues in the Himalayan region.