Massive Blast at Patancheru Chemical Factory Near Hyderabad; 20+ Workers Injured

Hyderabad: A massive explosion rocked a chemical factory in the Patancheru industrial area on Monday, injuring over 20 workers and reportedly trapping several others inside the facility.

The incident has triggered widespread panic and raised concerns about industrial safety regulations in Telangana.

Reactor Blast Sparks Massive Fire in Pashamailaram Unit

The explosion is suspected to have occurred due to a reactor blast at a chemical plant located in Pashamailaram, a prominent industrial hub in the Sangareddy district near Hyderabad. The powerful blast caused a huge fire that quickly spread across the premises, engulfing various sections of the plant in flames.

Firefighting and Rescue Operations in Full Swing

Multiple fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene, and firefighters are currently battling the blaze. Emergency rescue teams have been deployed to evacuate those trapped inside. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with officials working round-the-clock to control the situation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Over 20 Workers Seriously Injured

According to preliminary reports, more than 20 workers have sustained serious burn injuries and other trauma. Many have been shifted to nearby hospitals in Hyderabad and Sangareddy for emergency treatment. The condition of several injured individuals is reported to be critical.

Authorities Yet to Confirm Death Toll

As of now, officials have not confirmed any fatalities, though the situation remains tense. The exact number of workers trapped inside is also being verified. Local police and forensic teams are on-site to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the explosion.

Also Read: Cyber Fraudsters Exploit ‘Lucky Draw’ Gimmick to Loot Lakhs

Factory Safety and Oversight Under Scrutiny

This incident brings into focus the urgent need for stricter safety checks and compliance in hazardous industries. Experts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of periodic audits and safety drills in chemical factories, especially those located in densely populated industrial clusters.

Public and Government Reaction

Local residents reported hearing a loud blast followed by thick plumes of smoke rising from the factory. Government officials, including the District Collector and local MLA, have rushed to the site to oversee relief measures. The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has assured full support and an investigation into the incident.