Massive Hypermarket Fire in Iraq Claims 50 Lives

Baghdad: A devastating fire broke out at a hypermarket in Iraq’s Wasit province, killing around 50 people, according to regional governor Mohammed Jamil Al-Mayahi. The tragic incident occurred in central Kut while families were shopping and dining at the five-story Corniche Hypermarket.

Governor Declares Mourning Period

In response to the tragic loss of life, Governor Al-Mayahi announced a three-day mourning period across the province. “We mourn the loss of a group of our sons and daughters. This is a devastating tragedy for the people of Kut and all of Wasit,” he said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Victims Include Men, Women, and Children

The fire reportedly broke out during peak hours, leading to a high number of casualties, including entire families. Officials have confirmed that approximately 50 people have died, and the death toll may rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Rescue Operations Underway

Governor Al-Mayahi personally oversaw the emergency response as civil defence units were fully mobilized. Teams managed to rescue several individuals trapped on the upper floors of the burning building. The Wasit Police Command continues to coordinate rescue efforts with local fire departments.

Cause of Fire Under Investigation

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. However, the governor has promised strict accountability, stating that legal action has already been initiated against the building and mall owners, along with others potentially responsible.

“We will not show leniency toward those directly or indirectly responsible for this incident,” Al-Mayahi declared, promising that preliminary investigation results will be released within 48 hours.

Community in Shock as Videos Show Devastation

Heartbreaking videos circulating on social media show the hypermarket engulfed in flames, with firefighters struggling through the night to control the blaze. The entire community remains in shock, mourning the immense loss of life as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the disaster.