Middle East Countries Together Condemn Israel’s Airstrikes on Syria

Amman: Several Middle Eastern countries, including Jordan, Qatar, Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, have strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military convoys near the southern city of Sweida, calling them a serious violation of international law and Syria’s sovereignty.

Israel Claims Airstrikes Were to Protect Druze Community

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strikes were launched to “prevent the Syrian regime from harming the Druze community,” citing a “deep fraternal alliance” with Druze citizens in Israel and their historic ties with the Druze in Syria.

Also Read: Centre Invites Telugu CMs to Talk and Solve Krishna-Godavari River Dispute

Jordan Calls Strikes a Threat to Regional Stability

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates labeled the airstrikes a “flagrant violation of international law” and a dangerous escalation. Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah stressed the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty and reaffirmed Jordan’s full solidarity with Syria.

“Syria’s security and stability are a cornerstone of regional peace,” said Al-Qudah.

Qatar Warns of Growing Threat to Peace in Suwayda

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, condemned the Israeli strikes and stressed the importance of peaceful dialogue to preserve civil harmony in the region. Qatar described the attacks as blatant violations of Syria’s sovereignty and international norms.

Iran Slams UN for Inaction, Warns of Dangerous Precedent

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei expressed concern over civilian deaths in Suwayda and criticized the United Nations Security Council for its silence on Israel’s “continued aggression” against Syria.

“This silence only emboldens the occupying regime,” Baqaei said in a statement.

Kuwait Calls for International Action

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks and urged the UN Security Council to act decisively to stop Israel’s repeated violations. Kuwait reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty and called the airstrikes a continuation of illegal Israeli aggression.

Saudi Arabia Renews Support for Syria’s Sovereignty

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the airstrikes and called them a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. The Kingdom urged the international community to stand with Syria and oppose the continued Israeli interference in its internal affairs.