Minimally Invasive Surgeries Not Available in Telangana Government Hospitals, Urgent Need for Action

Hyderabad: Despite the growing importance of minimally invasive surgeries in modern healthcare, patients in Telangana’s government hospitals still have limited access to these life-saving procedures. While private hospitals in Hyderabad routinely offer minimally invasive surgeries, essential treatments for conditions like heart disease, brain strokes, cancer, and pediatric surgeries are unavailable in public healthcare facilities.

Minimally invasive techniques, such as those used to unblock arteries in heart patients, treat brain strokes, remove tumors, and deliver targeted chemotherapy, are considered standard practice globally due to their safety, efficiency, and faster recovery times.

However, top government hospitals in Telangana, including Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital, and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), lack specialized departments or equipment for such procedures.

The absence of dedicated super-specialty departments, including Interventional Radiology, at government hospitals is a major concern. Surgeons at these hospitals are often forced to learn through workshops and continuing medical education (CME) programs rather than having access to advanced training and resources for minimally invasive surgeries.

At Niloufer Hospital, the primary healthcare center for mother and child care in Hyderabad, the lack of a dedicated Interventional Radiologist has created challenges, especially for sick infants and children who require immediate, less invasive surgeries. Traditional surgical methods are often not viable for these young patients, as they involve excessive blood loss and a prolonged recovery period.

With such procedures being critical for the survival and recovery of vulnerable patients, there is a growing call for the state government to establish dedicated departments for minimally invasive surgeries and invest in the necessary resources to bring these essential services to public hospitals.

The situation underscores a pressing need for reform in Telangana’s public healthcare system to meet the rising demands for advanced, efficient medical care.