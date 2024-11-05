Hyderabad’s Nights Bring a Touch of Winter as Temperatures Dip Below 20°C

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s temperatures have begun their steady descent, and the city’s nights are already delivering a winter-like chill. With the mercury dropping below the 20°C mark, Hyderabad is gearing up to experience true winter weather, anticipated to arrive in full force later this week.

In some suburban areas, nighttime temperatures have already dipped to around 17°C. On Monday, neighborhoods like Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, and Patancheru recorded minimum temperatures between 17.6°C and 17.8°C.

Observations by the Telangana Development Planning Society showed GHMC zones such as Alwal, Qutbullhapur, Chandanagar, and parts of Secunderabad at a cool 18°C, while slightly warmer spots like Santoshnagar, Falaknuma, Charminar, and Malakpet registered 21°C to 23°C.

The forecast suggests that areas including Rajendranagar, Begumpet, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, and Jubilee Hills may see temperatures dropping as low as 16°C in the coming days, adding to the wintry feel.

While the nights are cooling down, daytime temperatures are still climbing above 30°C. Areas like Kapra, Yousufguda, Chandanagar, Amberpet, Mehdipatnam, and Hayathnagar recorded highs around 34°C to 35°C on Monday, with Kapra standing out as the warmest at 35.6°C. However, a slight drop in day temperatures is expected over the next three days, with the city likely to see daytime highs tapering off below 30°C.

The IMD-Hyderabad forecast for the next 24 hours anticipates a partly cloudy sky, with misty or hazy mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected around 32°C and 19°C, with north-easterly winds at 6 to 8 km/h. Similar conditions are expected to continue for the following 48 hours.

GHMC Minimum Temperature Forecast for the Next Three Days:

Circle Wednesday Thursday Friday Rajendranagar 16.6°C 16.7°C 17.1°C Malkajgiri 17.3°C 16.8°C 17.5°C Hayathnagar 17.0°C 16.7°C 17.2°C Jubilee Hills 17.3°C 16.8°C 17.5°C Karwan 17.2°C 16.9°C 17.4°C

As Hyderabad embraces the chillier evenings, residents can look forward to a cozy winter season ahead.