Hyderabad Metro Records Significant Increase in Daily Ridership

The Hyderabad Metro has reached a remarkable milestone, recording its highest daily ridership of 5.60 lakh passengers on August 14.

Fouzia Farhana4 November 2024 - 18:05
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro has reached a remarkable milestone, recording its highest daily ridership of 5.60 lakh passengers on August 14.

In its recently released financial results for the second quarter of FY2025, the metro reported an average ridership increase to 4.68 lakh passengers per day, up from 4.32 lakh in the first quarter of FY2025.

During the earnings call, P. Ramakrishnan, Head of Investor Relations at L&T, noted that this uptick in ridership also exceeds the daily average of 4.62 lakh passengers recorded in Q2 of FY2024.

However, despite this surge in ridership, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) reported a consolidated loss of Rs 2.07 billion in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter ending in September. This figure reflects a slight decrease from the Rs 2.14 billion net loss reported in Q1 of FY2025 and shows significant improvement compared to the Rs 3.35 billion loss recorded in Q1 of FY2024.

