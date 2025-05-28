Miss World 2025 Grand Finale to Be Held on Sunday in Hyderabad, 40 Contestants Selected from Four Continents

Hyderabad: The prestigious Miss World 2025 beauty pageant has reached its final stage, with Hyderabad playing host to the global event.

40 Contestants Selected from Four Continents

Organizers have announced that 40 contestants representing countries from four continents have been selected to compete in the grand finale, scheduled for Sunday evening. The finalists were chosen through a series of events held over the past weeks in the city.

Large-Scale Arrangements Underway for the Event

According to Special Principal Secretary for Tourism, Jayesh Ranjan, the state government and event organizers are making elaborate arrangements to accommodate approximately 3,500 attendees at the final event. Seating, hospitality, and security measures are being managed on a large scale.