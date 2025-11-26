AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Distributes 6th & 7th Phase of Salar-e-Millat ‘Pakwan’ Gas Cylinders in Nampally

AIMIM MLA from Nampally, Mohammad Majid Hussain, distributed 200 Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” gas cylinder kits as part of the 6th and 7th phase of the welfare initiative aimed at helping low-income families in the constituency.

The distribution program was held at Zaiba Bagh, Asifnagar Main Road, Ahmed Gulshan Function Hall, where residents gathered in large numbers to benefit from the scheme. Many beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards AIMIM and Majid Hussain for extending continuous support to needy households.

Large Community Participation in Nampally

The event witnessed strong participation from:

All AIMIM corporators from Nampally constituency

Active party leaders and grassroots workers

Local residents and beneficiaries

Their presence highlighted the party’s collective commitment toward community welfare and household support across Nampally.

Welfare Initiative Receives Appreciation from Residents

The Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” gas cylinder distribution drive has become a notable welfare program in the area, especially for families struggling with essential household expenses.

Residents praised the efforts of MLA Majid Hussain, stating that such initiatives provide real and practical relief to daily wage earners and low-income communities.

A Continued Effort to Support Needy Families

The 6th and 7th phase distribution marks another milestone in AIMIM’s ongoing welfare initiatives in Hyderabad. Majid Hussain assured that similar programs would continue, ensuring that no family is left behind in accessing basic essentials.

Conclusion: Community Welcomes AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s Pakwan Gas Cylinder Initiative

With the successful distribution of the 6th & 7th phase of Salar-e-Millat “Pakwan” gas cylinders, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain once again strengthened community support in Nampally.

Residents say the initiative directly benefits families in need, making it one of the constituency’s most appreciated welfare efforts.

