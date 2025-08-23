Modi-bashing brigade trying to defame PM since 2014: Naqvi slams Oppn amid FIR against Tejashwi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday accused the Opposition parties of relentlessly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi through misinformation and defamatory tactics since 2014.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s remarks came in the backdrop of a case filed against RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister on social media.

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “You should understand that the Modi-bashing brigade, from 2014 till date, has continuously been involved in defaming and miscommunication against PM Narendra Modi. However, our Prime Minister is working tirelessly to create a strong nation by putting aside such miscommunication.”

He further added that such attacks are not only backed by internal political players but also receive support from certain international actors. “And such attacks are further strengthened, whether they are nationalists or international players. However, they are always beaten,” he said, referring to the repeated electoral victories of the BJP under PM Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur, a case has been registered against Tejashwi Yadav at the Sadar Bazar police station. The complaint, filed by BJP Mahila Morcha’s Shahjahanpur Metropolitan President Shilpi Gupta, accuses Yadav of making “indecent and derogatory remarks” against the Prime Minister through a social media post.

Speaking about the Opposition’s choice of the candidate for the vice-presidential poll, Naqvi criticised the INDIA Bloc, calling their nominee “tainted.” “The Opposition people and the Indian coalition have found such a candidate, who already has a stain on his scarf.

On the one hand, there are candidates from the NDA, who stand in support of the social, political and financial sectors. And on the other hand, the candidates they have found, they are already bringing a tainted candidate. So you can understand that this symbolic fight is also not being fought,” he remarked.