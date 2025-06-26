Muharram Moon Sighted in India: Marks the Beginning of Islamic Year 1447 Hijri

New Delhi: The crescent moon of Muharram was sighted in India, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1447 Hijri. With this, Muslims across the country have entered the sacred month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which holds deep spiritual and historical significance in Islam.

The first day of Muharram 1447 Hijri will be observed on Friday, 27 June 2025, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year. This sacred month holds deep historical and spiritual importance for Muslims around the world. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, will fall on Sunday, 6 July 2025. Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the historic Battle of Karbala. As this day approaches, many Muslims prepare for reflection, mourning, and remembrance of the values of sacrifice, truth, and justice that Imam Hussain stood for.

Islamic New Year Begins with Muharram

The sighting of the moon officially heralds the start of the Islamic New Year. Muharram is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam during which warfare is forbidden, and reflection, devotion, and remembrance are encouraged among the faithful.

Also Read: Islam’s Rapid Growth: The Fastest-Spreading Religion by 2060

Significance of Muharram in Islamic History

Muharram is a month of mourning, reflection, and reverence, especially due to the events that transpired on the 10th of Muharram, known as Ashura. On this day, one of the most tragic events in Islamic history took place — the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and the son of Hazrat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA).

Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala, a defining moment that symbolizes the eternal stand against tyranny and injustice.

Observances by Shia and Sunni Muslims

For Shia Muslims, Muharram is a month of deep mourning and remembrance. They observe the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) through processions, gatherings (majlis), and matam (ritualistic mourning). The entire month is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice made by Imam Hussain and his companions.

Sunni Muslims, while not engaging in matam, also observe Muharram with great reverence. Many choose to fast on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, piety, and steadfastness in the face of oppression.

A Time of Reflection and Unity

As the Islamic New Year begins, Muslims across the world take this time to renew their faith, engage in prayer, and reflect on the values upheld by Imam Hussain (RA). Muharram is not only a time of mourning but also a period of spiritual awakening and a call for justice, peace, and humanity.

The month serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Karbala, where faith triumphed over fear, and truth prevailed against tyranny.