Hajj Rituals Begin as Pilgrims Arrive in Mina

Mina, Saudi Arabia — The sacred rituals of Hajj 1446 AH / 2025 have officially begun, with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia making their way to the valley of Mina in organized phases starting Tuesday night. Pilgrims departed from Makkah in caravans, either by bus or via the Mashair Train network.

Day of Tarwiyah Observed in Mina

On 8th Dhul Hijjah, known as Yawm al-Tarwiyah, pilgrims will spend the entire day in Mina, offering five daily prayers and preparing spiritually for the main rites ahead. Late at night, they will move onwards to the plains of Arafat, the most important phase of Hajj.

Efficient Logistics and Security in Place

Saudi authorities have made exemplary arrangements in Mina. Entry points into Mina are tightly secured with multiple security checkpoints, ensuring the safe flow of pilgrims. The Municipality has completed comprehensive cleaning operations across the massive tent city.

Cooling Measures for Harsh Weather

Given the high temperatures, the administration has implemented special measures to cool down the environment, including the installation of water misting systems at various locations across the holy sites.

Scouts Mobilized for Assistance

Hundreds of scout volunteers have been deployed throughout Mina and other sacred sites to guide and welcome “Guests of Allah.” The scouts have been equipped with location-specific knowledge to help any pilgrim who might get separated from their tent or group.