Mumbai to Dubai in Just 2 Hours? Underwater Train to Zoom at 1000 KM Per Hour!

Mumbai: What once seemed like science fiction may soon become a reality. A bold and futuristic project proposes a high-speed underwater train connecting Mumbai to Dubai, covering nearly 2,000 kilometers across the Arabian Sea in just two hours.

A Vision from UAE’s National Advisory Bureau Limited

The project has been conceptualized by UAE-based National Advisory Bureau Limited (NABL). As per a report published by Khaleej Times, the ambitious plan is still in the concept stage and is awaiting governmental approvals before discussions on funding can proceed.

According to Abdullah Al Shehhi, Managing Director of NABL, the project envisions not just a passenger train but also a cargo line capable of transporting crude oil and goods. “We are targeting a population of 1.5 billion in the region who could benefit from this alternative to air travel,” he said.

Ultra-Fast Travel Under the Sea

The proposed train is expected to travel at a speed of 600 to 1,000 kilometers per hour, drastically reducing travel time between India and the UAE. Currently, a flight between Mumbai and Dubai takes around 2 to 3 hours. With this underwater train, passengers could cover the same distance in just two hours, and without taking to the skies.

Potential to Expand Further

If successful, similar routes could be planned to connect other South Asian countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, improving regional connectivity and trade.

Project Timeline and Challenges

Although discussions are in progress, massive investment and technological expertise will be required to bring this vision to life. Authorities suggest that if approvals and funding fall into place, the project could be completed by 2030.

Experts believe this could become one of the most advanced transport systems in the world, revolutionizing how people and goods move between nations.

As the world looks toward sustainable and efficient transport solutions, the Mumbai-Dubai underwater train could become a landmark in civil engineering and global connectivity.