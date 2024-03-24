Musheer Khan Stuns with Spectacular 38-Ball Century

Mumbai: Mumbai’s cricketing circles are buzzing with excitement as 19-year-old batting prodigy Musheer Khan delivered a scintillating performance, smashing a remarkable 38-ball century for Payyade Sports Club in an MCA Presidents Cup T20 match against PJ Hindu Gymkhana.

Despite facing disappointment at the IPL auctions last December, where he went unsold, Musheer’s explosive batting display has undoubtedly reignited interest from IPL franchises. Currently standing unbeaten at an astounding 139 runs off just 55 deliveries, Musheer’s innings is peppered with 9 sixes and 17 boundaries.

Partnering with his elder brother, India’s Test batsman Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer showcased his prowess right from the onset. Although Sarfaraz departed early after contributing just one run, Musheer’s sublime form took center stage, captivating spectators and selectors alike.

This isn’t the first time Musheer has caught the spotlight. His pivotal role in Mumbai’s recent Ranji Trophy triumph adds further weight to his burgeoning reputation. During the knockout stages of the tournament, Musheer amassed 433 runs across three matches at an impressive average of 108.25. Notable highlights include his unbeaten double century against Baroda in the quarterfinals and a crucial century in the final against Vidarbha, where he also showcased his left-arm spin prowess by claiming five wickets at an average of 20.80.

With such remarkable performances under his belt, Musheer Khan’s name is now etched in the annals of Mumbai cricket history, leaving fans and pundits eagerly anticipating his future exploits on both domestic and potentially international stages.