Muslim Female Boxer Imane Khelif Silences Critics with Crazy Transformation After Olympics Gender Controversy: Video

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who recently sparked a major gender controversy at the Paris Olympics, has taken the internet by storm with her latest ‘feminine’ makeover.

After clinching the gold medal in the 66kg category by defeating her Chinese opponent Yang Liu, Khelif’s victory was marred by a heated debate over her gender.

The controversy erupted after Italian boxer Angela Carini abruptly abandoned her bout against Khelif just 46 seconds in. Social media quickly became a battleground, with Khelif facing a barrage of transphobic comments.

The criticism intensified following claims that she had allegedly failed a gender test, with many trolls basing their attacks on her appearance, accusing her of “looking like a male.”

In response to the online abuse, Khelif shared a video showcasing her transformation. Collaborating with Beauty Code, the video features Khelif receiving a makeover to align more closely with traditional feminine standards. Her usual pulled-back hairstyle was replaced with a chic blowout, and she was seen wearing earrings, a pink blouse, and makeup.

The video, posted on Khelif’s Instagram account yesterday, quickly went viral, amassing an impressive 20 million views. It was also shared on X (formerly Twitter), where it garnered an additional 11 million views and thousands of comments.

However, not all the feedback was positive, with some comments highlighting the performative nature of gender roles. One X user remarked, “All I see is a man wearing makeup,” while another commented, “It’s a man wearing eyeliner.”

Khelif, who was visibly emotional after her gold medal win, addressed the ongoing questions surrounding her gender identity. “I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” she stated. The boxer has also initiated legal action against the online harassment, with her lawsuit naming Elon Musk and JK Rowling, both of whom made derogatory posts about the athlete.