Muslim Groups in Andhra Pradesh Boycott Government Iftar Party Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad: In a strong protest against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, several Muslim organisations in Andhra Pradesh have decided to boycott the Iftar party hosted by the state government on Thursday. The move comes in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), with community leaders demanding that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu take a firm stand on the issue and urge the Union government to withdraw the bill from Parliament.

Muslim Groups Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill

Muslim organisations in Andhra Pradesh are voicing their opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they believe threatens the religious rights and properties of the Muslim community. In a coordinated effort, these groups have appealed to members of the community across the state to refrain from attending government-sponsored Iftar events in various districts as a sign of protest.

“The Waqf Amendment Bill is a conspiracy against Muslims and an attempt to undermine our religious rights,” stated a representative of the AIMPLB. The organisations have made it clear that their protests will continue, with a major demonstration planned for March 29 in Vijayawada.

AIMPLB Calls for Continued Demonstrations

The AIMPLB has vowed to continue its demonstrations against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has sparked significant unrest within the Muslim community. The bill is seen as an attempt to weaken the powers of Waqf boards, which oversee properties and assets held in trust for religious purposes. Critics fear that the bill could have long-term consequences for the management of Muslim religious properties across India.

“We will not attend the Iftar party hosted by the state government as a mark of protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill,” an AIMPLB member confirmed. “We will continue to fight against this bill and ensure that it is withdrawn. We urge all Muslim organisations to stand united in this protest.”

State Government Faces Criticism

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is facing mounting criticism from Muslim organisations and opposition parties. Critics accuse the government of undermining the rights of the Muslim community and interfering with religious affairs through its support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Muslim leaders have expressed concerns about the potential erosion of the powers of Waqf boards, fearing that it could result in the mismanagement or loss of valuable religious properties. These concerns have fueled the protests, with organisations urging the state government to take action against the bill.