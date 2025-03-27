Tribal Farmer’s Son Hits Big: Wins Rs 1 Crore on Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

In a remarkable and inspiring turn of events, Jagannath Singh Sidar, a farmer’s son from the tribal community in Pathalgaon, Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, has won Rs 1 crore on the Dream11 fantasy cricket platform. This win has not only made history but also brought a sense of pride to his entire village.

Victory During New Zealand vs Pakistan Match on March 23

Jagannath achieved this impressive success during the New Zealand vs Pakistan match on March 23, 2025. His knowledge of cricket, combined with strategic planning, helped him form a winning team. He chose J Duffy as the Captain and H Rauf as the Vice-Captain of his Dream11 fantasy team. The team accumulated a total of 1,138 points, propelling him to the top and securing the grand prize of Rs 1 crore.

Celebration and Plans for the Future

A wave of joy spread through the village of Godhikalan in Pathalgaon, where Jagannath lives. Villagers gathered outside his house, celebrating the monumental achievement by distributing sweets and expressing their happiness and pride.

Jagannath shared that he has already withdrawn Rs 7 lakh from his winnings and is receiving the remaining amount. Reflecting on his future plans, Jagannath expressed his intention to use the prize money to invest in farming and build a better house for his family. He plans to upgrade their kutcha house, which is set to be improved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, into a permanent home. Additionally, he aims to buy a tractor to ease the farming process and ensure that his father receives proper medical treatment.

Dream11’s Growing Popularity and Its Impact

Jagannath’s win has inspired many in his village to consider trying their luck on Dream11. The platform operates on a freemium model, offering both free and paid contests where participants can win cash prizes by using their cricket knowledge to select the best-performing players. Points are awarded based on real-life player performances in matches.

As the official fantasy sports partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dream11 continues to expand its reach and credibility. The platform’s success has also contributed to the growing popularity of fantasy sports across India, with many other platforms emerging in its wake.

A Dream Come True for Jagannath and His Family

For Jagannath and his family, this victory is more than just a cash prize; it is a life-changing event that will help improve their living conditions. He never imagined such an opportunity would come his way, and this win has not only altered the course of his life but has also made his entire village proud.

Jagannath’s success story is a testament to the power of knowledge, strategy, and the opportunities that platforms like Dream11 provide to individuals across India.

