Telangana

Syed Iftequar28 October 2024 - 00:25
Muslim Youth Tied to Tree, Beaten by Mob in Kamram Bhim Asifabad District

In a distressing incident from Kamram Bhim Asifabad district, a 19-year-old Muslim youth, Abid Hussain, was violently attacked in Esgaon village of Kagaznagar mandal. Hussain, a resident of Marthadi village in Bijor mandal, was tied to a tree and severely beaten by locals after being seen with a girl of a different faith.

The mob, reportedly from the majority community, launched the assault upon discovering Hussain with the Hindu girl. Responding to a tip-off, police arrived on the scene but faced hostility from the crowd, who attempted to attack them and even damaged a police vehicle. After a strenuous effort, law enforcement managed to rescue Hussain, who was taken to a nearby hospital in Mancherial for urgent medical care.

