Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala visit temple in Andhra Pradesh with Nagarjuna

Mumbai: Newly married actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen paying a visit to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Their visit to the temple marked their first appearance since their wedding on December 4. The couple was accompanied by Telugu megastar and Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna.

While Naga Chaitanya was dressed in a traditional white pancha, his wife opted for a yellow saree. Nagarjuna wore a kurta and pyjama during the appearance.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was a grand affair in Hyderabad. The event saw the who’s who of the Telugu industry attending the celebrations.

Naga Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called ‘pancha’ reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style during his wedding ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala also wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’. The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. It marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

A source close to the actress shared that the actress wore her mother and grandmother’s jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the nuptial knot in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation 4 years later in 2021.