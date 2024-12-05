Nagarjuna celebrates son Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala, shares special moments

Mumbai: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his social media account to share special moments from his son and actor Naga Chaitanya’s marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Nagarjuna shared a heartfelt note along with the wedding pictures, expressing his joy and emotions.

His note read “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita — you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives”.

He continued: “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey.

Nagarjuna concluded the note by thanking everyone and wrote “I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni”.”

Reportedly the wedding was attended by a number of stars, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nayantara, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, and his family.

The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad which is very special for the Akkineni family as it was established by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageshwar Rao in 1976. The property is reportedly spread over 22 acres which stands as a legacy of cinematic excellence.

For the unversed Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita first met at an event in Hyderabad. For a long time, they kept their relationship under wraps.

The couple got engaged on August 8, 2024. Their engagement was announced by Naga’s father Nagarjuna. He took to his social media account and wrote: “We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 — A beginning of infinite love.”