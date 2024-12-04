Mamta Kulkarni Returns to India After 24 Years: Overwhelmed by Clean Chit in 2016 Drug Case

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has made an emotional return to India after 24 years, marking a significant moment in her life and career. Known for her iconic roles in blockbuster films like Karan Arjun, Kulkarni had left the country in 2001 amidst controversies and legal challenges.

Her return follows a recent legal victory, where the Bombay High Court granted her a clean chit in the ₹2,000 crore drug haul case registered in Thane in 2016. The case, which had kept her away from her homeland, saw her name under scrutiny for years. However, the court’s decision has now paved the way for her comeback.

Expressing her emotions on Instagram, Kulkarni shared, “Feels surreal to be back home.” Her return has sparked excitement among her fans and the Bollywood fraternity, with many eagerly anticipating her next move.

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐭𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟒 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 | Mamta had fled the country facing possible arrest in drugs overhaul case in 2001. She was at the peak of her career then with super hits like… pic.twitter.com/sPzQGhwweO — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 4, 2024

Kulkarni was at the peak of her career in the 90s, delivering superhits and earning a place among Bollywood’s top actresses. Her journey back to India marks a new chapter, and fans are thrilled to see what the future holds for her.

As the actress settles back into her life in Mumbai, the entertainment industry awaits with bated breath to see if this comeback will also herald a return to the silver screen.