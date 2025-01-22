Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Hindi Release to take place on THIS date

Mumbai: After making waves in Tollywood, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Daaku Maharaaj is now set to captivate the Hindi-speaking audience. The makers have officially announced that the Hindi-dubbed version of this period action entertainer will be released across India on January 24, 2025.

Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela Express Excitement for Hindi Release

Expressing his excitement, Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna shared, “The love and response from fans have been truly humbling. Daaku Maharaaj is a film close to my heart, and I am thrilled that it is now reaching a wider audience across India. I can’t wait for Hindi-speaking fans to experience this larger-than-life spectacle on the big screen.”

Urvashi Rautela, who also stars in the film, added, “Working on Daaku Maharaaj has been an unforgettable journey. The action, drama, and emotions in the film are universal, and I am sure the Hindi audience will embrace it with the same enthusiasm as the South. It’s an honor to be part of such a grand cinematic experience.”

Film’s Success in the South and Hindi Release Details

The all-India Hindi release of Daaku Maharaaj is being managed by Jai Viratra Entertainment Ltd (JVEL). The film has already taken the South box office by storm, grossing an impressive ₹165 crore worldwide within just 10 days of its release.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios, Daaku Maharaaj has been presented by Aditya Bhatia & Atul Rajani. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Crew and Technical Team Behind the Film

Ace composer Thaman S has provided the music for this action-packed drama, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handled the cinematography. Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane led the editing department.

Expectations for the Hindi Version

Daaku Maharaaj was released worldwide on January 12, 2025, and has received an overwhelming response from both audiences and exhibitors. With high expectations surrounding the Hindi release, the film is anticipated to create a massive impact on the North Indian box office as well.