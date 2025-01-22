Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi: As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative celebrates a decade of success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the movement for its instrumental role in overcoming gender biases and ensuring education for the girl child.

A Transformative People-Powered Initiative

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi reflected on the programme’s transformative impact over the years. In his post, he wrote, “Today we mark 10 years of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.”

Promoting Gender Equality and Education for Girls

Highlighting the initiative’s achievements, the Prime Minister emphasized that BBBP has played a pivotal role in fostering gender equality and providing opportunities for girls. He wrote, “#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time, it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.”

Acknowledging Nationwide Efforts and Achievements

PM Modi also credited the success of the movement to the efforts of communities and organizations across the country. He noted improvements in child sex ratios, particularly in districts that had previously reported low numbers. “Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements, and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality,” PM Modi added.

Continuing the Commitment to Empowering India’s Daughters

The Prime Minister also urged continued dedication to empowering India’s daughters, writing, “I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education, and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao.”

The Legacy of BBBP and Its Expanding Scope

Launched on January 22, 2015, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme aims to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR), prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination, and promote the survival, protection, and education of the girl child. According to a government press release, BBBP has evolved into one of the most impactful social initiatives by the Indian government.

The initiative is now integrated with Mission Shakti, a comprehensive programme for women’s safety and empowerment. Over the years, it has garnered significant public support, driven positive change in attitudes toward gender equality in India, and expanded through collaborations between various ministries. The scheme now takes a multi-sectoral approach, involving health, education, child development, and community awareness.