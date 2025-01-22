South Korea: Acting President Orders 24-Hour Police Surveillance at Constitutional Court

Seoul: South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok announced on Wednesday that police officers will be stationed at key courts, including the Constitutional Court, on a 24-hour basis to ensure security amid rising tensions following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Heightened Security Measures After Violent Protests

The announcement comes after supporters of the impeached president stormed the Seoul Western District Court early Sunday, smashing windows and entering the premises to protest the court’s decision to formally arrest Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law on December 3, according to Yonhap news agency.

“The government strongly regrets the illegal and violent incidents that occurred at the Seoul Western District Court,” Choi said during a meeting with ministers, promising to take steps to prevent a recurrence of such actions.

Continuous Police Surveillance at Key National Institutions

Choi further stated that police task forces would be deployed around the clock at important national institutions, including the Constitutional Court and other courts, to strengthen security measures. On Tuesday, thousands of Yoon’s supporters gathered near the Constitutional Court under heavy police presence as the detained president appeared for his impeachment trial for the first time. Yoon is expected to attend court hearings weekly.

Firm Government Response to Illegal Actions

Choi emphasized that the government would respond firmly to any illegal actions, including assaults on police officers and vandalism during demonstrations.

Parliamentary Committee Orders Testimonies from Impeached President and Military Officials

Earlier in the day, an opposition-led parliamentary committee issued orders to bring President Yoon and six others involved in his martial law declaration to appear at the National Assembly as witnesses. The special committee, investigating Yoon’s insurrection charges, issued the orders after Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, and five other military officials failed to attend the first hearing despite being scheduled as witnesses. The committee set a deadline for their appearance by 2 p.m.

Yoon, who faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power over the short-lived martial law declaration, has been detained at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of Seoul, since Sunday.