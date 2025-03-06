Nayanthara’s Spiritual Preparation: Fasts for Amman Role in ‘Mookuthi Amman 2,’ Producer Reveals

Chennai: Producer Ishari K Ganesh, whose production house Vels Film International is behind Nayanthara’s pan-Indian film Mookuthi Amman 2, has shared an interesting revelation about the actress’s dedication to her role.

According to Ganesh, Nayanthara has been fasting for a month to prepare for her role as Goddess Amman in the upcoming film.

Nayanthara’s Commitment to the Role

At the pooja function marking the official launch of Mookuthi Amman 2, Ganesh spoke about Nayanthara’s commitment to the character. “I should tell you about Nayanthara madam. She has been on a fast for almost a month now. She also fasted for a month before playing the character of Amman in Mookuthi Amman part 1 as well. She is excited about this character and the story,” he said.

The Journey to Mookuthi Amman 2

Ganesh recounted how the journey to making Mookuthi Amman 2 began. Five years ago, when actor R J Balaji approached him with the idea for Mookuthi Amman, he immediately agreed because the family deity was Goddess Amman. “When we were deciding on who should play the titular role of the Mookuthi Amman, the one and only choice was Nayanthara. We approached her and she readily agreed. The film met the expectations of the audience,” Ganesh recalled.

The Decision to Make the Sequel

After the success of the first film, Ganesh was eager for another project centered on Goddess Amman but found that nothing was being made. He decided that the best way forward would be to create a pan-Indian film on Goddess Mookuthi Amman. This led to the idea of making a second installment. Ganesh discussed the idea with his team and decided that the ideal director for Mookuthi Amman 2 would be Sundar C, whom he described as the “Franchise King.”

Sundar C’s Involvement and the Film’s Budget

Ganesh shared that when he approached director Sundar C, he took some time to return with a script. Within a month, Sundar C came back with a story and confirmed Nayanthara’s participation. When the budget for the film was discussed, Ganesh was told by Sundar C that the film should be made on a grand scale for it to be successful. “When I asked him about how much the film would cost, he held out three fingers indicating that it would be a three-digit figure (over a 100 crore). I agreed,” the producer explained, adding that he entrusted the entire project to Sundar C.

Announcing the Cast and Music of the Film

During the launch event, Sundar C revealed the star-studded cast for Mookuthi Amman 2. The film will feature Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Yogi Babu, Singam Puli, Gopi Amarnath, Abhinaya, Iniya, Mynaa Nandini, Swaminathan, and Ajay Ghosh, among others. The music for the film will be composed by actor and music director Hip Hop Tamizha.

With a stellar team behind it, Mookuthi Amman 2 is set to be a grand, pan-Indian project, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.