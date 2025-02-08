NEET UG 2025 Alert: Important Dates, Fees, and More – All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the detailed schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025.

This announcement provides crucial information for aspiring medical students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.

NEET UG 2025 Application Deadline and Fees

According to the official notification, the deadline to submit NEET UG 2025 applications and pay the fee is March 7, 2025. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the closing date to avoid any last-minute issues.

The application fees for NEET UG 2025 are as follows:

Rs. 1,700 for General category candidates

for General category candidates Rs. 1,600 for EWS and OBC-NCL candidates

for EWS and OBC-NCL candidates Rs. 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third gender candidates

The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards starting May 1, 2025, from the official NEET website. It is crucial for all candidates to download and print their admit cards in advance to ensure a smooth examination day.

NEET UG 2025 Result Declaration

The results of NEET UG 2025 are expected to be declared by June 14, 2025. Candidates can check their individual results on the official NEET website once they are released.

Also Read: Hyderabad Power Shutdown Alert: New Feeder Installations to Cause Outages

NEET UG 2025 for Admission to Various Courses

The NEET UG exam is essential for admission to undergraduate medical education at medical institutions across India. In addition to MBBS, the NEET UG scores will also be used for admissions to courses like:

BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery)

BVSc & AH (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry)

BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)

BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery)

BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery)

BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery)

Visit NEET Official Website for More Information

For further details and to complete the application process, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NEET website: https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Application Deadline : March 7, 2025

: March 7, 2025 Admit Card Download : May 1, 2025

: May 1, 2025 NEET UG 2025 Exam Date : May 4, 2025

: May 4, 2025 Result Declaration: June 14, 2025

Stay updated with the latest NEET UG news and ensure to complete your application process on time.