Hyderabad Power Shutdown Alert: New Feeder Installations to Cause Outages

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming summer season, new feeders will be installed in several areas under the Chanda Nagar substation. As part of this initiative, power supply will be temporarily suspended in multiple feeders on Saturday, officials confirmed.

According to an official statement, there will be a power outage in the 11 kV Aditya Imperial Heights feeder area, 11 kV Marthanda Nagar feeder area, Aditya Imperial Heights, and Marthanda Nagar from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Electrical AE Rakesh Goud stated that power supply will also be temporarily suspended in several areas under the Allapur substation. He mentioned that under the 11 kV Gayatri Nagar feeder, power will be disrupted in Vivekananda Nagar, Parvath Nagar, and the Government Hospital areas from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Additionally, under the 11 kV Allapur feeder, there will be no power disruption in Jyothi Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, and Chandra Garden areas from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.