Breaking News: Telangana Government Approves New Ration Card Applications Through MeeSeva Centers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has taken a significant step to streamline the process of issuing new Food Security (Ration) Cards and adding family members to existing cards. As per a new directive, applications for these services can now be submitted through MeeSeva centers across the state.

According to an official memo issued by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies, the government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review eligibility criteria and procedures for issuing new ration cards. The committee’s recommendations were approved by the state cabinet on January 4, 2025.

Key Highlights of the Decision:

✅ Approval for New Ration Cards: Pending requests for new Food Security (Ration) Cards will now be processed more efficiently.

✅ Family Member Addition: Pending applications for adding family members to existing ration cards will be reviewed and approved.

✅ Indiramma Indlu & Indiramma Astmiya Bharosa Schemes: The Chief Secretary of Telangana has issued special instructions to all District Collectors regarding the implementation of these schemes.

✅ Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs) Included: In addition to MeeSeva centers, applications can also be submitted through Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs).

✅ Web Service Integration: The State Informatics Officer, NIC Hyderabad has been directed to enable the online database for seamless application processing through MeeSeva.

Government’s Commitment to Public Welfare

This initiative is aimed at addressing long-pending requests and ensuring that only eligible applicants receive ration cards while preventing duplicate applications.

The Telangana government has reaffirmed its commitment to public welfare and food security by ensuring that the ration card application process is more accessible and efficient.