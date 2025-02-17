Netanyahu and Rubio Discuss US-Israel Cooperation on Gaza and Iran

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Senator Marco Rubio held a productive meeting in Jerusalem to discuss the ongoing cooperation between Israel and the United States regarding issues in the Gaza Strip. The meeting focused on US-Israel coordination on Gaza’s future and Iran’s nuclear program, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to working closely together.

US-Israel Cooperation on Gaza’s Future

During the discussion, Netanyahu praised the Trump administration’s bold vision for Gaza, which includes a proposal to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population to neighboring countries and transform the enclave into the “riviera of the Middle East.” He emphasized the unequivocal US support for Israel’s policies in Gaza, noting that the two countries share a common strategy, although some details of this plan remain confidential.

Netanyahu stressed the urgency of securing the release of Israeli hostages, stating that failure to release all hostages would have severe consequences. He further stated that while Israel and the US have a shared goal, there are challenges that must be carefully managed, especially concerning the situation in Gaza.

US-Israel Coordination on Iran’s Nuclear Program

The meeting also touched on US-Israel coordination on Iran, with Netanyahu highlighting that the two nations work “shoulder to shoulder” to counter Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional activities. Both leaders agreed that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and reiterated their commitment to rolling back Iran’s regional aggression.

Rubio’s Strong Stance on Hamas and Gaza

Senator Marco Rubio, in his remarks, echoed the need for the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, stating that this is not an optional matter but an imperative for peace. Rubio also supported Trump’s vision for Gaza, calling it “something new” that demands courage and vision. Rubio emphasized the importance of eliminating Hamas from Gaza, arguing that as long as the group remains in power, peace will be unattainable.

In his visit to Israel, Rubio reiterated that Hamas must not continue as a governing body or military force in Gaza. He argued that peace cannot be achieved as long as Hamas is in control, further advocating for its complete eradication.

Rubio’s First Middle East Visit

Rubio’s visit to Israel marks his first trip to the Middle East since taking office. The US proposal for Gaza, while facing rejection and condemnation from some regional countries, continues to dominate discussions about the region’s future.

This strategic partnership between the US and Israel remains a critical element in shaping the future of Gaza and the broader Middle East region, with both countries pledging to continue their close cooperation on security and diplomacy.