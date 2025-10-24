Netherlands-based GX Group announces Rs 500 crore investment to make photonics chips in India

New Delhi: GX Group, a Netherlands-based telecom equipment maker, announced the launch of GX Quantum Photonics Private Limited on Friday, to make advanced Photonics modules and chip systems in India.

These modules and chip systems are used for next-generation broadband, 5G/6G, and quantum communication technologies, the statement said.

The company mentioned that an initial investment commitment of Rs 500 crore is made which will establish India’s first Photonics chip development or manufacturing and R&D hub.

It announced that the investment is supported by Invest International of the Netherlands, which has formed a strategic collaboration with SMART Photonics BV, a global leader in Indium Phosphide-based photonic integrated circuits.

This initiative aims to reduce import dependence and enables secure, export-ready optical components and reinforces India’s position in the $50 billion global Photonics module, the statement said.

GX Group informed that the project is projected to generate over 300 skilled manufacturing jobs and will support AI data centres, EV LiDAR, and quantum communications.

“India’s growth story is incomplete without technological independence. Through GX Quantum Photonics, we are creating the nation’s first Photonics modules and chipsets designed, developed, and built in India,” said Paritosh Prajapati, CEO of GX Group,

Our vision goes beyond manufacturing; we aim to make India a global Photonics hub that powers AI-ready networks, smart infrastructure, and secure digital ecosystems, he added.

The global Photonics industry, valued at $920 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $1.64 trillion by 2032, the statement noted.

Photonics module and optical transceiver segment is expected to grow from $20 billion to $50 billion by 2030, driven by 5G/6G rollouts, hyper-scale data centres, and AI infrastructure.

GX Quantum Photonics is also an applicant under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (ECMS).

This initiative directly supports the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, and aligns with Semicon India and Quantum Mission — aimed at positioning India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).