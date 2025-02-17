New Ration Card Issue Begins: CM Revanth’s Major Announcement for Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a major update for the people of Telangana as the long-awaited issuance of new ration cards has officially begun.

During a review meeting held at the Command Control Center in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy gave instructions to expedite the process of issuing new ration cards to eligible citizens.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to immediately implement steps to ensure the distribution of ration cards to those who qualify across the state. This decision is a relief for many residents who have been eagerly waiting for their new ration cards to be issued.

Ration Card Issuance to Begin in Key Districts

The new ration card issuance will first commence in districts like Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad, excluding regions under election codes due to ongoing elections for MLC (Member of Legislative Council) seats.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the need to carry out the process swiftly in areas where election codes do not apply. The process is expected to begin as soon as possible in these districts, with efforts to address the massive number of applications coming from residents.

Awareness Campaign to Avoid Duplicate Applications

In the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials to ensure that there is a clear awareness campaign to prevent citizens from applying multiple times for ration cards. With a large volume of applications being submitted at Mee Seva Centers across the state, the government aims to streamline the process and avoid confusion.

The Chief Minister also reviewed several design options for the new ration cards, which are expected to reflect the state’s latest efforts to improve transparency and efficiency in the distribution of essential goods.

Ration Cards to be Issued After Survey

While the process is moving forward, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that a thorough survey will be conducted at the field level to ensure only eligible individuals receive the ration cards.

With the high volume of applications expected, the verification process may take time. To expedite the distribution, officials have been instructed to issue new ration cards to those included in the preliminary list of eligible individuals.

Election Code and Impact on Issuance

While the ration card distribution is moving forward, CM Revanth Reddy also noted that some districts are currently under an election code due to ongoing MLC elections. These areas, including Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda, will not begin the new ration card issuance process until the election code is lifted.

With the election process ongoing in certain regions, authorities are working to ensure the timely delivery of ration cards to the maximum number of beneficiaries across Telangana.

What’s Next for Telangana’s Ration Card Scheme?

As the new ration card distribution begins, CM Revanth Reddy’s government aims to ensure that every eligible citizen has access to the support they need. Authorities are keen to implement the changes quickly and efficiently. This move is expected to bring relief to many households across the state, ensuring that they continue to receive their rationed food items without disruption.

For more updates on the Telangana ration card issuance process, citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels and visit Mee Seva Centers for assistance.