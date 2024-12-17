New Zoo Park Near Hyderabad: Location and Timeline Still Undecided

Hyderabad: During the ongoing Third Legislative Assembly session, Telangana’s Tourism Minister addressed the long-discussed plan for a new zoo park near Hyderabad, confirming that the location for the project has not yet been finalized.

In a response to a query raised in the Assembly, the Minister revealed that while discussions are ongoing, the project is still in the conceptual phase, with no specific site identified for the proposed zoo park. Additionally, the Minister clarified that a timeline for the completion of the zoo park has yet to be determined.

The plan for a second zoo park near the city was initiated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the end of August 2024. The Chief Minister’s instructions were aimed at developing a new facility that could ease the pressure on the existing Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, which has long been a popular tourist destination.

“The new zoo park is envisioned to enhance tourism, create a recreational space for residents, and relieve the congestion at the current zoo. However, a clear site selection and detailed timelines are still under consideration,” the Minister said during the Assembly session.

The proposal for the new zoo park is part of the state government’s broader efforts to promote environmental conservation and sustainable tourism. It is expected to feature modern animal enclosures, eco-friendly infrastructure, and visitor amenities, creating a new destination for both local and international tourists.

Once completed, the new zoo park is anticipated to become a significant addition to Hyderabad’s tourism offerings, offering a fresh recreational option for residents while contributing to the growth of the state’s wildlife preservation initiatives.

Further details about the project’s location and expected launch date will be announced once the plans are more fully developed.