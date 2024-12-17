HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Inspects Kamuni Lake in Kukatpally Moosapet

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Development and Restoration Agency) Commissioner Sri AV Ranganath recently inspected Kamuni Cheruvu in Moosapet and Maisamma Cheruvu in Khaitlapur, responding to concerns regarding encroachments and blocked flood canals in the area.

During the inspection, Commissioner Ranganath addressed the growing issue of illegal constructions around these lakes and issued a stern warning against the unauthorized dumping of soil or building structures within these water bodies. He stressed that the primary goal of HYDRAA is to restore and protect Hyderabad’s natural resources, especially its lakes, which are critical for flood control and maintaining environmental balance.

HYDRAA’s Stance on Demolitions and Unauthorized Structures

Ranganath also clarified the agency’s position on demolitions of unauthorized structures. He emphasized that only unauthorized constructions built after July 2024 would face demolition. He further reassured the public that pre-existing residential constructions, whether legal or illegal, would remain unaffected by HYDRAA’s actions. This statement comes in response to public concerns and rumors suggesting that the agency plans to demolish the homes of the poor.

The Commissioner urged citizens to refrain from believing in misinformation and confirmed that HYDRAA’s enforcement measures would strictly follow existing policies and regulations.

Vasavi Construction Group Obstructs Flood Canal Development

In a separate matter, Commissioner Ranganath voiced his frustration with Vasavi Construction Group for obstructing the development of a crucial 17-meter-wide flood canal in the area. This canal is vital for preventing flooding in localities like Safdar Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar during the monsoon season. Ranganath issued immediate instructions to remove any obstructions and complete the canal’s construction to safeguard the affected areas from potential flood risks.

Kamuni Lake: A Vision for Tourism and Eco-Friendly Development

Commissioner Ranganath’s inspection also included Kamuni Lake in the Kukatpally Moosapet area, as part of ongoing plans to develop the lake into a prominent tourist destination. Accompanied by officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Ranganath discussed a series of planned upgrades aimed at enhancing the infrastructure around the lake. These improvements include walking tracks, seating areas, and eco-friendly features such as solar-powered lighting, green spaces, and recreational facilities.

https://twitter.com/Comm_HYDRAA/status/1868961949997994027

The goal is to transform Kamuni Lake into a recreational and leisure hub for both locals and visitors, offering a much-needed green space amidst the city’s urbanization. The HYDRAA Commissioner emphasized the importance of preserving the lake’s natural beauty while incorporating sustainable tourism practices that will contribute to the local economy and raise environmental awareness.

Protecting Hyderabad’s Lakes and Natural Resources

Commissioner Ranganath’s visit to Kamuni Cheruvu and Maisamma Cheruvu underscores HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts to protect Hyderabad’s water bodies from encroachments. By focusing on sustainable development practices and preventing illegal constructions, the agency aims to ensure that the city’s lakes remain functional for flood control while promoting responsible urban growth.

HYDRAA’s Role in Sustainable Development

As part of its broader vision for the city’s future, HYDRAA is committed to both preserving the environment and enhancing the city’s tourism sector. With Kamuni Lake poised to become a major tourist attraction and ongoing efforts to restore and protect urban lakes, Ranganath’s leadership promises to reshape Hyderabad’s urban landscape in a way that balances development with ecological responsibility.

Residents are encouraged to support these initiatives to ensure that Hyderabad’s natural resources are preserved for future generations while also benefiting from the growth of the city as a major tourism hub.

Conclusion

HYDRAA’s initiatives are an important step towards safeguarding Hyderabad’s lakes and promoting sustainable development practices. Commissioner Ranganath’s firm stance on unauthorized constructions and commitment to eco-friendly tourism development reflects his vision for a cleaner, greener, and more tourist-friendly Hyderabad. As these efforts progress, the city’s lakes, including Kamuni Lake, are set to play a key role in Hyderabad’s urban transformation, enhancing both the city’s infrastructure and quality of life.