Delhi Buildings Tilt After Afghanistan Earthquake: Fire Department Investigates

Reports of building tilts in Delhi after Afghanistan earthquake

The Delhi Fire Service received various reports of building tilts after the 6.6 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan, which caused strong tremors across north India, creating panic among people. Teams of the Delhi Fire Department were immediately dispatched to investigate the complaints.

Call about tilting of a building in Shakarpur

DFS Director Atul Garg informed that a call was received about the tilting of a building in Shakarpur area, east Delhi. Upon inspection, the team found no tilt in the building, and the caller was identified as a neighbor with no awareness of the building’s occupants.

Another call was received by Delhi Police in the PS Shakarpur area, reporting the tilting of building D-75A. However, no apparent crack or tilt was observed, according to the authorities. The caller, Jagdish Chandler, suspected a tilt, but other residents and neighbors denied his version. The DDMA suggested informing the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers.

The DFS received two more calls regarding building tilts in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension, and two fire tenders were rushed to both places for verification. The reports on these are yet to be received.

Strong tremors shake north India and NCS maps the quake at 6.6 magnitude

The earthquake, with its epicenter at 133km south by south-east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan, was mapped at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) by India’s National Centre for Seismology.