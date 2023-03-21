Major Earthquake Shakes North India, Triggering Panic: US Geological Services

Story Highlights Magnitude: 6.5 reported by US Geological Services

Epicentre: 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm

Depth: nearly 190 km

Strong tremors felt across north India

On Tuesday evening, north India was hit by a major earthquake, causing strong tremors that lasted for several seconds and triggered panic among the people.

The US Geological Services reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicentre was located 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan’s Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km. The National Centre for Seismology in India mapped the quake at 6.6 magnitude with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

Reports of tremors felt in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR

Despite the epicentre being in Afghanistan, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, including in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR. Social media platforms were flooded with reports of people feeling the tremors, with some saying that their fans and appliances were swaying due to the strong tremors. Many people ran out of their houses in panic. Further information is awaited on the damage caused by the earthquake.